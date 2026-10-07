Declan Rice set to sign new long-term Arsenal contract and match Bukayo Saka's club-highest wages

Arsenal are making significant strides in their efforts to tie down Rice to a new long-term contract at the Emirates Stadium. The former West Ham captain has been nothing short of revelatory since his £105 million move in the summer of 2023, establishing himself as an indispensable figure in Mikel Arteta’s midfield engine room.

Having established himself as a pillar of the squad with 165 appearances for Arsenal across all competitions, during which he has scored 21 goals and provided 33 assists, Rice is now closing in on a commitment to the club's long-term future. While his current deal expires at the end of next season, BBC Sport revealed in March that talks over an extension were underway, and the process has now reached an advanced stage as both parties move closer to a formal agreement.