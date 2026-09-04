David Moyes left frustrated after deadline day! Everton boss admits disappointment after Folarin Balogun deal collapses and Iliman Ndiaye joins Man City

Everton's pursuit of a new marquee striker ended in total frustration as a move for Monaco’s Balogun collapsed despite the player appearing for a medical at Finch Farm. The 25-year-old United States international had emerged as a primary target for Moyes following the departure of Beto to Fiorentina, but the deal spiralled out of control after concerns were raised during the physical assessment.

Reports suggested that the move to Everton fell through after the Merseyside club attempted to restructure the financial terms following the medical results, leading to the striker abandoning the switch entirely.

"I am disappointed that we didn't do more business and things didn't go our way in the end," Moyes explained when addressing the media. "Sometimes in football you have to live with disappointments and move on, and we will. It wasn't anyone's fault and ultimately it happens in football as the player had a problem in his medical and that was simply it. There are no other stories behind it. That is exactly what happened."