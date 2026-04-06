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‘Didn’t create soccer in US, but supercharged it’ - David Beckham reveals message from Hollywood actor Matthew McConaughey before historic Inter Miami clash
McConaughey’s tribute to ‘Mr Beckham’
Ahead of the 2-2 draw between Inter Miami and Austin FC at the brand-new Nu Stadium, Oscar winner McConaughey penned an open letter to the former England captain.
In the letter, titled "Mr Beckham young man," McConaughey wrote: "As Austin visits Miami today for a little shindig on your new pitch, I want to first shout out a sincere 'thank you' - you didn't create soccer over here in the US, but you damn sure supercharged it. When you came to the Galaxy you gave MLS fresh legitimacy, you turned games into events, and you essentially changed MLS from a proving ground to a premier destination - THANK YOU.
"Now, you're out in Miami, on a similar mission just in a different position - I'll tip my hat to that. Now, I write you today, because my Austin FC club and a busload of verde and black fans are coming into your sea of pink and looking to upset your opening party, so I'm gonna need you and your buddy Leo to make some room for us this weekend.
"And with the world's eyes upon us as this summer draws near, we here in the capital of Texas look forward to stopping by to continue cementing one more cornerstone of American soccer for the world to witness. See you soon good man."
- Getty Images Sport
A dream realized in Miami
The inauguration of Nu Stadium marks the end of a long journey for Beckham, who has spent years navigating political and logistical hurdles to build a permanent home for his franchise. After spending more than six years in Fort Lauderdale, the club finally played its first-ever game within Miami city limits. The new $350 million stadium is the crown jewel of the wider Miami Freedom Park project, a massive development expected to cost approximately $1 billion in total. Reflecting on the historic milestone, Beckham spoke emotionally to the crowd alongside co-owners Jorge and Jose Mas.
"When I came to America and the MLS 20 years ago, my dream was to win championships, help raise the game of soccer that I love so much and to build my own team," Beckham said, per ESPN. "Thirteen years ago, I announced Miami was my choice. We had no name. We had no fans. We had no stadium. Today, I stand in our new home. We are champions of the MLS. We have the best player in the history of the game playing in Miami. Dreams really can come true."
Messi and Suarez shine on the big stage
In fitting fashion, Messi scored Miami's first-ever goal at the new venue, lighting up a match that eventually ended in a 2-2 draw. The Argentine maestro’s influence remains the primary driver behind the club’s soaring valuation, which is estimated to have hit $1.35 billion. The stadium even features a dedicated "Leo Messi Stand" on the east side as a permanent tribute to his impact.
After Messi's strike canceled Guilherme Biro's opener, Austin restored their lead through Jayden Nelson. However, Luis Suarez ensured the opening party wouldn't end in defeat, netting an equalizer with nine minutes remaining to rescue a 2-2 draw for the reigning MLS Cup champions.
- Getty Images Sport
The future of Freedom Park
The new 26,700-seater stadium is just the beginning for Beckham's Florida empire. The surrounding Freedom Park complex is set to feature a massive retail village, a 750-room hotel, and over 50 acres of public parkland and community pitches.
Inter Miami will be back in MLS action at home to the New York Red Bulls on Saturday.