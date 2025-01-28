David Beckham reveals Lionel Messi's Barcelona return plan with Inter Miami co-owner resigned to seeing eight-time Ballon d'Or winner leave Florida
David Beckham has revealed Lionel Messi’s Barcelona return plan, with Inter Miami resigned to losing the Argentine superstar at some stage.
Article continues below
Article continues below
Article continues below
- All-time great moved to the United States in 2023
- Could agree contract extension through 2026
- Intends to head back to Catalunya at some stage