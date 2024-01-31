Darwin Nunez, how's your luck?! Misfiring Liverpool striker sets incredible Premier League record as he rattles the woodwork FOUR TIMES against Chelsea

Darwin Nunez, how's your luck?! Misfiring Liverpool striker sets incredible Premier League record as he rattles the woodwork FOUR TIMES against ChelseaRitabrata BanerjeeGettyDarwin NunezLiverpoolLiverpool vs ChelseaPremier LeagueLiverpool forward Darwin Nunez set an unwanted Premier League record against Chelsea on Wednesday.Article continues belowArticle continues belowArticle continues belowArticle continues belowNunez sets Premier League recordHit the woodwork four times against ChelseaMissed a penalty in the first half