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Darwin Nunez heading back to Europe? Serie A giants contact ex-Liverpool striker with Saudi Arabia adventure set to end after one season
Juventus make initial contact for striker
According to Sky Sport, Juventus have made a preliminary inquiry for Nunez as they plan their summer transfer strategies. The Italian giants have reached out to Al-Hilal to gather information on the player's availability. The forward moved to Saudi Arabia from Liverpool only last summer in a high-profile deal worth €53 million, with his current contract running until June 2028. Before deciding whether to deepen discussions, the Bianconeri are carefully evaluating the costs. A potential move depends heavily on whether the club qualify for the Champions League this season.
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Excluded from domestic squad by manager
Despite his significant price tag, the 26-year-old has experienced a rollercoaster tenure in the Gulf. He featured regularly during the first half of the campaign, playing 16 league matches and scoring six goals. Across all competitions, he made 24 appearances, netting nine goals and providing five assists. However, a technical decision by Inzaghi during the winter break resulted in his shock exclusion from the club's registered list of eight foreign players. This effectively sidelined him from domestic action for the rest of the year.
Continental hopes and Asian campaign
While he remains completely ineligible for domestic league matches, the former Benfica man is available for continental fixtures. He has made six appearances for Al-Hilal in the AFC Champions League Elite, scoring three goals and providing one assist. His next challenge arrives when the club face Qatari side Al-Sadd in the round of 16 on April 13. This tournament could serve as his final swan song before a permanent move back to Europe, proving he still possesses a clinical edge in front of goal.
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What next for Nunez?
The coming months are crucial for the player's career trajectory. A formal bid relies entirely on Juventus's domestic finish. They currently sit fifth in Serie A with 57 points, trailing Como by one point in a tight top-four race with seven matches remaining.