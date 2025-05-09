Darwin Nunez in demand! Napoli ready to battle Atletico Madrid for Liverpool striker's signature as Reds aim to buy new centre-forward this summer
Darwin Nunez could be a target for multiple European giants this summer, with Napoli and Atletico Madrid reportedly interested in the Uruguayan.
- Premier League title winner Nunez could be on the move
- Nunez has struggled for consistency at Anfield
- He is attracting interest among Europe's elite clubs