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'Everyone likes if someone fails' - Leeds United boss Daniel Farke defends under-fire Michael Carrick as Man Utd pressure mounts
A difficult start at Manchester United
Carrick is facing early pressure at United after an underwhelming start to the current campaign. The 45-year-old has overseen just two victories in their opening nine matches across all competitions.
He initially took charge at Old Trafford following the departure of Ruben Amorim in January. Carrick successfully guided the Red Devils to Champions League qualification with a brilliant run of form during the second half of last season.
However, the recent drop in results has led to intense scrutiny surrounding his long-term future. This growing negativity has now prompted a strong defence from fellow manager Farke.
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Farke calls for end to toxic negativity
Farke is adamant that Carrick deserves far more respect for the work he has already accomplished. He believes modern football culture is far too quick to judge and tear down promising coaches.
"We have the tendency in football, as well as in society, that everyone has to be quicker, everyone doubts a bit more," Farke explained, as quoted by Metro.
"Developments on social media, not complaining, but just a fact everyone comes out with negativity and likes if someone fails. I don’t like this development in our society, not at all. We have the same in football, so we won’t be able to avoid it. It’s just a fact we have to deal with it and I still don’t like it.
"As much as I am responsible, I won’t go into this strand. When we think about Michael, we don’t have too many young English coaches and managers in the Premier League."
Protecting young British managers in football
The severe scrutiny facing Carrick is particularly frustrating for Farke given the shortage of homegrown coaches operating at the highest level. He believes the former Middlesbrough boss demonstrated his immense quality by stabilising Manchester United during a turbulent period.
"He came in [at United] last season, the situation, he’s helped a lot to stabilise the club, he’s helped a lot to steady the ship, he’s done an amazing job," Farke noted.
"Right now after six games, they haven’t had a horrendous start, of course by their perception they want to fight for the title and they are mid-table and the criticism starts already. I don’t like it."
He added: "If you have young, promising managers, come on, let’s look after them a bit, especially ones who have a British passport. Keep in mind what he’s done for the club for many, many years as a player, what he’s done for them last season in a very difficult situation where many people would have been hesitant to step in and to help during the season, he’s done a tremendous job for that.
"I don’t think we are heading in the right direction. I don’t like it, I don’t get it, why we do this, especially with our young British managers. I like when young British managers come through and for that I don’t see why there’s so much negativity. It seems like the outside world wants question and wants to see everyone to fail. I think we should be happy with someone who has so much potential and don’t question them too early."
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Carrick faces pressure to deliver results
Despite Farke's passionate backing, Carrick remains fully aware that results must improve quickly at Old Trafford. United expect to challenge for major honours and currently find themselves sitting mid-table.
The focus now shifts entirely to their upcoming fixtures as they look to climb the Premier League standings. Carrick will be desperate to rediscover the winning formula that secured top-tier European football just a few months ago.
If United can string together a series of positive performances, the outside noise will undoubtedly quieten down. Until then, the young manager must navigate this challenging period and prove he is the right man to lead the club forward.
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