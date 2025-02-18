‘Streaming sh*t’ - Dani Dyer reveals fiancé Jarrod Bowen's surprising post-football career plans as her father Danny rules out punditry route for West Ham and England winger

‘Streaming sh*t’ - Dani Dyer reveals fiancé Jarrod Bowen's surprising post-football career plans as her father Danny rules out punditry route for West Ham and England winger
Dani Dyer has revealed that West Ham star fiance Jarrod Bowen intends to move into the gaming world of “streaming sh*t” when his football career ends.
Article continues below
Article continues below
Article continues below
- Hammers captain only 28 years of age
- Goals to chase down with club & country
- Intends to enjoy a relaxed retirement