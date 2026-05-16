Dani Carvajal to leave Real Madrid in free transfer as captain's 13-year spell with Spanish giants ends

Real Madrid are set for a high-profile summer shake-up, and according to reports from The Athletic, club captain Carvajal will be the most significant departure. The 34-year-old has reportedly decided that his cycle with the Spanish giants has reached its natural conclusion after more than a decade of service in the famous white shirt.

Carvajal, who joined the first team in 2013, has been a pivotal figure in the most successful period of the club's modern history. However, persistent injury struggles throughout the current campaign have limited his effectiveness and minutes, restricting him to just 21 appearances across all competitions and prompting both the player and the club to look toward a future without one another.