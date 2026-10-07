'Everything has fallen apart' - Getafe president denies signing former Real Madrid star Dani Carvajal

The prospect of seeing Carvajal back in Spanish top-flight action has suffered a significant blow. Despite heavy speculation linking the legendary right-back with a move to Getafe, the club's president, Angel Torres, has delivered a definitive update on the situation, confirming that any potential deal is now off the table.

As ESPN reported, Torres was approached at the club's training facilities to clarify the status of the 34-year-old’s arrival. His response was blunt, ending hopes that a veteran presence would be added to Jose Bordalas’ squad. 'Everything has fallen apart, there's nothing left,' signalling a total breakdown in communications between the two parties.