No manager? No problem! Dale Vince reveals Forest Green Rovers' radical plan to ditch 'big ego' coaches

Vince stressed that the club are not looking for a replacement because he feels big-name bosses often hurt team decisions.

Explaining why there is currently no vacancy at the club, he told BBC Radio Gloucestershire: "Nobody's in the frame, nobody's connected to the job, at the minute there's no vacancy. At the moment, we're going to try something new, we're going to see how it goes and we'll see where it goes.

"I think there's no drama actually, without Robbie. I think we're fine without a manager. The thing I see in football is, teams are led by big ego managers, and I'm not sure that they always make the best decisions.

"We're going to try something different to see if we can get a more balanced outcome, decision-making wise. And we're going to run without the big ego manager for a while and see what happens."