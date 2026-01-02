X
D.C. United reportedly close to club-record $10 million deal for Romanian striker Louis Munteanu
Club-record deal nearing
Munteanu, 23, has registered two goals and five assists in 14 league appearances for Cluj this season. Previously, he was signed by Fiorentina at the age of 18 but never featured for the Italian club’s first team, instead gaining experience through loan spells in Romania.
The striker had already attracted interest from European clubs, including Valencia, both last summer and again in recent weeks, making D.C. United’s reported move notable as they secure a player still viewed as capable of competing at a high level in Europe.
Key piece in rebuild
D.C. United are in the middle of a significant rebuild after finishing last in MLS with 26 points. In addition to progressing on the Munteanu deal, the club has signed Japanese left back Keisuke Kurokawa from Gamba Osaka, added forward Tai Baribo from the Philadelphia Union for $4 million, and brought in veteran goalkeeper Sean Johnson.
A bet on young talent
The club also traded for center back Sean Nealis from the New York Red Bulls and selected Nikola Markovic with the No. 1 overall pick in the MLS SuperDraft. Baribo occupies one of D.C.’s Designated Player slots, with Munteanu expected to fill another.
The post-Benteke era
D.C. declined the contract option of Belgian striker Christian Benteke, the 2024 MLS Golden Boot winner, leaving the club’s new-look attack set to revolve around Munteanu, Baribo, and summer signing Caden Clark as the rebuild continues.
