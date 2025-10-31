'It wasn't the right time' - Steve Parish lifts lid on how Crystal Palace kept Marc Guehi out of Liverpool's clutches in summer transfer saga

However, Palace chief Parish has since opened up about the club’s decision to block Guehi’s move to Liverpool, saying keeping hold of their captain was much more important than recouping a significant transfer fee in the summer.

In an interview with the Men in Blazers Media Network, Parish said it was imperative Palace retained their identity by keeping hold of Guehi, having lost key stars such as Wilfried Zaha, Michael Olise and Eberechi Eze in recent seasons.

"We did quite an analytical look at Marc's worth and places in the league," Parish said. "What is the upside and what is the downside? It was a marginal call. Marc was great about it. They [Liverpool] made an offer and they are a massive club. He was interested in going but was fine about staying if that was the decision. It was a difficult one but definitely the right one.

"One thing Oliver said, which says a lot about staying humble, is the reality of this football club is what we need to deal with day to day. It is something I learnt very early on. You can take absolutely nothing for granted. We needed to keep Marc because the difference between having a stellar season and a relegation-threatening season is probably winning five games.

"The margins are so tight. Yes. Michael [Olise] is gone, Ebs [Eberechi Eze] is gone and Wilfried [Zaha] went too but there is a limit before you break the fabric of the team. We felt it was a significant risk. With all the calculations, we decided it wasn't the right time."