‘Cristiano Ronaldo would score more goals in MLS than Lionel Messi’ – Ex-Man Utd star claims Portuguese legend would not be happy posting same numbers as Argentine icon at Inter Miami
Louis Saha says his former Manchester United team-mate Cristiano Ronaldo would “score more goals in MLS than Lionel Messi” if he moved to America.
- South American GOAT named MVP in 2024
- Eternal rival still going strong in Saudi Arabia
- Both will play on for the foreseeable future