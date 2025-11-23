Cristiano Ronaldo, that is unbelievable! CR7 pulls out incredible bicycle kick to cap Al-Nassr's comfortable win as Sadio Mane and Joao Felix also score in ninth win from nine in Saudi Pro League

Al-Nassr hosted Al-Khaleej at Al-Awwal Park in Riyadh on Sunday in Matchday 10 of the Saudi Pro League. Ronaldo's side lead the table with a perfect record, while the visitors sat sixth ahead of the clash. Jorge Jesus' Al-Nassr arrive unbeaten, having won all eight of their league matches so far. They have scored a league-high 26 goals and conceded only four.

Al-Nassr kicked off the game strong with Ronaldo coming close to opening the scoring in the fourth minute with a long-range attempt after Joao Felix's well-worked ball, however, the five-time Ballon d'Or winner could only drag it wide off the mark. Ronaldo got the second chance of the game as well, although in a much better position as Sadio Mane found the Portuguese striker inside the six-yard box with a delightful ball. However, the 40-year-old's shot was spectacularly saved by Al-Khaleej goalkeeper Anthony Moris.

Felix then seemed to open the scoring in the 33rd minute; however, after a lengthy check by the VAR, the goal was ultimately ruled out for a handball in the buildup by Marcelo Brozovic. It didn't take too much longer for Faris Najd to retake their lead after a wonderful cross by Angelo fell right at Felix's feet, who found the back of the net with a deft touch. Just minutes later, Wesley doubled the lead with a superb strike after Felix's eager pressing gave Al-Nassr the ball inside Al-Khaleej's box.

The second half presented an uphill battle for the visitors as they faced the challenge of clawing back from a two-goal deficit against Saudi Pro League's best defence. However, they made the perfect start after Murad Al Hawsawi struck the ball with all the perfection in the world to halve Al-Nassr's lead, one minute into the second half. While Al-Khaleej did pump up the pressure, trying Nawaf Al-Aqidi on multiple occasions, it was Al-Nassr who struck a finishing blow to the visitors. Sadio Mane managed to find the back of Moris' goal with a lobbed curler to take Faris Najd's lead back to two.

Al-Khaleej's Dimitrios Kourbelis had a night to forget after his earlier missed chance was followed up by a horrific stamp on Ali Al-Hassan, which saw him receive a straight red card. The sending off followed yet another spectacular goal, and possibly the best of the lot as Ronaldo pulled off an ecstatic bicycle kick from Nawaj Boushal's cross to give the host a comfortable 4-1 win.