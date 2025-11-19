Getty/GOAL/X:@DavidSacks@RapidResponse47
Cristiano Ronaldo gets special mention from U.S. President Donald Trump in White House dinner speech as Al-Nassr superstar attends black tie event alongside fiancée Georgina Rodriguez and Saudi Crown Prince - and takes selfie with Elon Musk
Superstar guests at White House event
Ronaldo attended the high-profile event alongside a host of world business and technology leaders, including Tesla and X boss Musk. The black-tie affair was organised to deepen ties between the U.S. and Saudi Arabia, and it was Ronaldo's first known appearance on American soil since 2016. His attendance with the Saudi delegation highlights his role as a public face for the kingdom's recent diplomatic and sports investments. Trump began the dinner with a speech, recognizing the gathering of "unbelievable dignitaries" such as FIFA president Gianni Infantino, a number of billionaires, and prominent business leaders.
The United States are joint-hosts of next year’s World Cup, alongside Canada and Mexico, and Portugal qualified for the event earlier this week without CR7, who sat their final game against Armenia out through suspension following his first-ever international red card during the qualifier with the Republic of Ireland. However, Trump still singled out Ronaldo with a special tribute in his speech.
President Trump: 'Really an honour'
President Trump said: "You know, my son is a big fan of Ronaldo, wherever Ronaldo is here. And Barron got to meet him, and I think he respects his father a little bit more now, just the fact that I introduced you. So I just want to thank you both for being here. Really an honour."
Growing friendship between Ronaldo and Trump
Ronaldo recently interacted with the President, sending him a signed jersey with the inscription, "To President Donald J. Trump, Playing for Peace". The former Manchester United and Real Madrid star said at the time: "He is one of the guys who can help to change the world. One of the most important guys is the U.S. President. If we can help each other to make this happen… He is one of the guys I wish to meet to sit and have a nice talk. If it is here, or in the U.S., wherever he wants, I know he was here in Saudi Arabia with our boss, MBS. I wish one day to meet him."
World Cup worry for Portugal
Ronaldo was among the first to congratulate Portugal on their World Cup qualification after seeing his international colleagues complete a nine-goal rout of Armenia and will get to grace yet another major international tournament. Portugal boss Roberto Martinez faces missing his talisman for their World Cup opener when the tournament kicks off next June, because Ronaldo still has two games left to serve of his suspension for elbowing an opponent, but an appeal will reportedly be launched.
Martinez said: "After the game it’s a difficult time because emotions can be unclear. I saw his reaction to a provocation. It started at the beginning of the game, in every play in the penalty area. It even started the day before in the press conference. And it was a reaction of trying to continue playing. Others might fall to the ground and look for a penalty. It’s not a violent action, it’s not a red card for violence, but a reaction to a provocation. We need to try to show the case and prepare well. I would say it would be very unfair to impose a long suspension."
Ronaldo has already made it very clear that, at the age of 41, the 2026 World Cup will be his last.
