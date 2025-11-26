AFP
Cristiano Ronaldo sends touching personalised gift to Diogo Jota's family to commemorate Portugal's 2025 Nations League success
Footballing world rocked by Jota's death
Liverpool forward Jota died at the age of 28 following the accident in the Spanish province of Zamora this summer, with the former Wolves man marrying his long-term partner Rute Cardoso, with whom they had three children together, just 11 days prior to the crash. Less than a month before, Jota had been part of the Portuguese side that pipped Spain to the 2025 Nations League trophy after beating the European champions on penalties. As the tributes poured in to toast the memory of the Portugal international, Ronaldo admitted this was all so unfair.
He wrote on X at the time: "It doesn’t make sense. We were only just in the national team together, you had only just got married. To your family, your wife and your children, I send my condolences and wish them all the strength in the world. I know you’ll always be with them. Rest in peace, Diogo and Andre. We’ll all miss you."
Portugal, Liverpool, Wolves, and more have continued to pay tribute to Jota, who was a popular figure among his team-mates. Now, it appears the Al-Nassr striker has come up with a classy gesture of his own for Jota's family.
Ronaldo honours Jota
According to Portuguese outlet Sic Noticias, the 40-year-old has teamed up with luxury brand Jacob & Co to make personalised watches for his Portuguese team-mates, including Jota, to commemorate their Nations League triumph in Munich. The report adds that Ronaldo had these watches made and sent them to his compatriots before their World Cup qualifying game against Armenia. The ex-Real Madrid man also took the time to send one to Jota's family.
Journalist Nuno Luz said: "These are details that are done without advertising and that show the genuine way that Cristiano Ronaldo is. Often, people from outside have an image of him that does not correspond."
It is not known how much the watch costs but the report adds that it is likely to be worth several thousand euros each.
On social media, Jacob & Co wrote of the design: "A skeleton dial, custom design and the Portuguese coat of arms — a watch as exceptional as the champions themselves."
'The world has been together'
Jota's funeral took place at Igreja Matriz de Gondomar in Portugal just two days after his death. Following the service - which was attended by a host of Liverpool players and many close friends, family, and former team-mates - Portugal boss Roberto Martinez spoke to the media. The former Everton manager reflected on how this tragedy had brought the "world together".
He said in an emotional speech: "I wanted to say it is a really, really sad day as you can imagine. But today was a day [that showed] we are a very, very large but close family. We are Portugal. We are together. The world has been together and their spirit will be with us forever. Thank you for all of your messages and support. Today we are one football family."
What comes next for Portugal?
Months on from Jota's death, his Portugal side went on to top their World Cup qualifying group, ensuring their fairly serene passage to the 2026 World Cup in North America. Ronaldo's team will eagerly await what their World Cup warm-up fixtures will be and which sides they will face in their group as they seek to win this iconic competition for the first time. They may have extra motivation to come out on top following Jota's passing, in addition to the fact it is likely to be Ronaldo's last major tournament before his retirement.
