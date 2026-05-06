Cristiano Ronaldo's son favouring transfer to Europe over playing alongside Al-Nassr captain next season as Real Madrid circle

The eldest son of the five-time Ballon d'Or winner is currently starring for Al-Nassr’s youth ranks in Saudi Arabia, where he has maintained the prolific scoring record that has followed him throughout his young career. While there was significant anticipation that the teenager would be promoted to the first-team squad to line up next to his father next season, the youngster has different plans for his immediate future.

According to The Sun, seeking to test himself against the highest level of competition, Ronaldo Jr is eye-ing a move back to the continent where his father dominated for two decades. Like his legendary dad, the youngster wants to play on Europe’s biggest stage, with Real Madrid, Bayern Munich and Paris Saint-Germain all circling. The lure of these elite institutions is thought to be the primary factor in his decision to potentially move away from Riyadh.