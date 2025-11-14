Cristiano Ronaldo red card: Video footage proves Portugal star deserved sending off for thrusting elbow into Dara O'Shea's back as cameras catch CR7 goading Republic of Ireland star with 'crying' gesture

Having suggested to those around him - on the field and in the stands - that they should “cry more”, Ronaldo suddenly lost his cool. He had vowed in the build-up to the game that he would be a “good boy”, with the plan being to turn a deaf ear to any abuse that was aimed in his direction.

He was unable to deliver on that promise after interacting with the crowd and tangling with rival defenders. One of those, Ipswich star O’Shea, wound Ronaldo up to the point that he lashed out. The incident in question was not spotted by the match officials, but led to a red being brandished following a VAR review.

Ronaldo could have few complaints, as he clearly swung his right arm into the back of O’Shea - who was quick to tumble to the turf. The eyes of Irish supporters were smiling as they gave the Portuguese GOAT an unsympathetic send off as he trudged towards the tunnel and back to the dressing room.

