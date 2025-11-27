Getty
Cristiano Ronaldo sends out message as Portugal beat Austria to win maiden Under-17s World Cup title thanks to Anisio Cabral goal
Portugal become U17 world champions
The decisive goal came in the 32nd minute when Benfica forward Anisio Cabral found the back of the net from close range, with his seventh goal of the tournament. Austria pushed hard for an equaliser in the second half, but a resilient Portuguese defence held firm. The win marks a historic milestone for Portugal and capped a tournament where they remained unbeaten, having reached the final by defeating Brazil in a dramatic penalty shootout in the semi-finals.
Ronaldo sends celebratory message
Ronaldo often shows significant public and private support for younger Portugal teams and players. He embraces his role as a leader and mentor, offering advice and encouragement to the next generation of Portuguese talent. His commitment to the national team also serves as a benchmark for young players, as he once stated, "nothing compares to representing your country".
And following Portugal’s victory over Austria, Ronaldo shared an image on Instagram to his 668 million followers, saying: "Giants! Congratulations, World Champions!"
Stunning tournament concludes in Doha
The Under 17 World Cup in Qatar was a landmark event, marked by a major format overhaul and the maiden title for Portugal. The tournament saw the field expanded to a massive 48 teams and shifted from a biennial to an annual competition, with Qatar locked in as the host nation for five consecutive editions - 2025-2029. Highlights included a compact "football paradise" set-up, with most matches in the state-of-the-art Aspire Zone, allowing fans to easily watch multiple games. The new developments centered on FIFA's strategy to accelerate youth development by providing more frequent, high-level international competition. The tournament's expanded, single-city format was praised for its logistical efficiency, leveraging the facilities built for the 2022 senior World Cup.
What next for Ronaldo?
The global football icon may be heading into the twilight of his playing career, with one eye on a last hurrah on the world stage at next year’s World Cup, but he also continues to pursue multiple avenues to continue building Brand Ronaldo. The Portuguese superstar has announced he is making a move into MMA, revealing a new role in a link-up with UFC legend and compatriot Ilia Topuria on WOW FC.
WOW FC, once a small promotion, has rapidly become one of Europe's fastest-growing MMA organizations. In the last year, attendance has soared by over 400 per cent, with events consistently selling more than 5,000 tickets. Live broadcasts now reach over 170 countries. The addition of Ronaldo is set to accelerate the promotion's expansion into Europe, Latin America, and the Middle East, leveraging his involvement to blend sport with culture, fashion, entertainment, and education.
In a statement, Ronaldo said: "MMA represents values I truly believe in - discipline, respect, resilience, and the constant pursuit of excellence. WOW FC is building something unique and powerful, and I’m proud to join this project to help elevate the sport and inspire the next generation."
And in a separate post on social media, he added: "I’m excited to share some big news: I will become a shareholder of @wowfcmma! We share values I truly believe in - discipline, respect, resilience, and the constant pursuit of excellence. WOW FC is building something unique and powerful, and I’m proud to join this project to help elevate the sport and inspire the next generation."
