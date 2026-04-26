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Cristiano Ronaldo x Mohamed Salah gets green light! Al-Nassr coach wants Egyptian superstar to join Portuguese GOAT in fearsome Saudi Pro League attack
Jorge Jesus green-lights Salah pursuit
Al-Nassr manager Jorge Jesus has given his approval for the club to pursue iconic Liverpool winger Salah this summer, according to Okaz. With the Egyptian King set to depart Anfield at the conclusion of the 2025-26 campaign, Al-Nassr have emerged as a frontrunner to secure his signature on a free transfer. The veteran coach is said to be eager to integrate Salah into his tactical setup, envisioning a partnership that would arguably become the most high-profile attacking duo in world football.
However, the move is contingent on internal stability at the Riyadh-based club. According to the report, sources have indicated that while Jesus definitely wants to sign Salah, the coach's own future must be secured first. Negotiations are currently ongoing between Al-Nassr's management and Jesus over a contract extension, which would clear the path for the club to finalise their ambitious summer transfer targets.
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Building a legacy alongside Ronaldo
While there have been questions regarding how the Egyptian would fit alongside Ronaldo, the sporting and commercial benefits of such a union are undeniable. Salah is viewed as a cultural ambassador for the region, making him the ultimate prize for the Saudi Public Investment Fund (PIF).
Former professional Paul-Jose M’Poku recently shared his insight on Salah's next steps, suggesting that a move to the Middle East is almost inevitable. Speaking to GOAL, M'Poku stated: "I think Mo Salah will probably go to Saudi. I don't know if it's Al-Nassr, but yeah, he will go. But now also the PIF, they're trying to sell the club. So if the owner comes and says, I want to buy Al-Nassr, and this owner buys players, it will be okay."
An abrupt end to Salah's Liverpool era
Regardless of his next destination, Salah’s time on Merseyside has reached a bittersweet conclusion. The forward has already confirmed his intention to leave the club at the end of the 2025-26 campaign, but a recent hamstring injury appears to have ended his season prematurely.
The Egyptian international has been a consistent force for the Reds this year, showing he still has plenty to offer at the highest level. Across 38 appearances in all competitions during the current campaign, he has managed to find the net 12 times while providing nine assists, proving that he remains one of the most productive forwards in the game despite the physical toll of a long season.
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Competition for the Egyptian King's signature
Despite Al-Nassr's clear interest, the race for Salah is far from a one-horse competition. Several other Saudi Pro League clubs are monitoring the situation, and the final decision will ultimately rest with the player himself. Salah must decide which project best suits the next chapter of his career after nearly a decade of dominance in the Premier League.
Ronaldo, meanwhile, remains committed to Al-Nassr through 2027 and is actively chasing his own personal milestones in the Saudi Pro League. With both players showing few signs of slowing down, the prospect of them combining forces in Riyadh is no longer a fantasy. If Al-Nassr can settle their managerial situation and stave off rival interest, the Salah x Ronaldo era could be just months away from kicking off.