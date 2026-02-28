Getty
Cristiano Ronaldo misses penalty and suffers injury scare as Al-Nassr keep Saudi Pro League title hopes alive with comeback victory
Al-Nassr fight back to steal precious victory
Al-Nassr were looking to respond to the late victory Al-Ahli earned against Al-Riyadh on Thursday and were gifted an early opportunity to do just that. With eight minutes gone, Mikel Villanueva stretched to reach a loose ball in his own box but appeared to brush Mohamed Simakan’s foot first. The French defender collapsed dramatically to the floor and, despite the minimal contact, Al-Nassr were handed a penalty. Al-Fayha protested furiously and will feel as if justice was served when Ronaldo stepped up and fluffed his lines – sending the spot-kick wide of the left post.
Al-Nassr were again on the fortunate end of a decision when Marcelo Brozovic escaped punishment for what looked like a clear headbutt after 24 minutes. Yet, that good fortune would soon run out on the cusp of half-time. Fashion Sakala found Rakan Kaabi, overlapping down the right flank, who drilled a low cross and forced Abdulelah Al-Amri to turn the ball past Bento into his own net.
The Al-Fayha defence, led by Chris Smalling, dealt with wave after wave of Al-Nassr attacks and looked as if they could see off the visitors’ blunt attack all evening. They held on for 72 minutes before Kingsley Coman and Sadio Mane broke the resistance. Sultan Al-Ghannam played Coman down the line who crossed into the Senegalese forward to tap in at the back post.
Al-Nassr pressed for a winner and on the 80th minute the Al-Fayha defence, and hearts, finally broke. A corner found its way to Joao Felix on the edge of the box, whose rifled effort off of the upright cannoned back onto stricken goalkeeper Orlando Mosquera and into the net. With a touch of luck, Al-Nassr completed their comeback before Abdullah Al-Hamdan added a fourth to return the club to the top of the Saudi summit.
The MVP
Former Manchester United and Roma defender Smalling rolled back the years in a dominant display at the heart of the Al-Fayha defence. The Englishman was imperious and kept Ronaldo quiet throughout the game, making a superb challenge on the Portuguese superstar just after the break. Smalling led his team throughout and, despite not being able to prevent the Al-Nassr goals, he deserved to finish on the winning side.
The big loser
Ronaldo will be relieved that his failure to convert from the spot did not cost his side dearly. The Portuguese forward was disappointing and threw his arms around aimlessly for much of the game when things did not fall his way. Ronaldo was then forced off late on after feeling something in his hamstring and watched as his replacement Al-Hamdan added the third goal.
Match rating (out of five): ⭐⭐⭐
