Al-Nassr have been rocked by news that Ronaldo’s recent physical complaints are more debilitating than initially feared. After limping out of his last competitive outing with thigh pain, subsequent medical evaluations have revealed a significant tear in the back of his right thigh. Consequently, the veteran forward has been ruled out of Al-Nassr’s immediate fixtures, including the clash against Neom. To expedite his recovery, Ronaldo utilised his private jet to fly to the Spanish capital this week, seeking the expertise of his long-term personal medical team. This move comes at a time of heightened regional tension, yet the club have prioritised the player's access to familiar, high-level healthcare to ensure a successful return.