Al-Nassr offer Cristiano Ronaldo injury update after Portugal star limps out of Saudi Pro League win
A frustrating evening for the Portuguese star
The veteran Portuguese international endured a frustrating evening before his premature exit. In the opening exchanges, Al-Nassr were awarded a controversial penalty after Mohamed Simakan went down under minimal contact. However, Ronaldo, usually unerring from 12 yards, scuffed an early penalty wide of the left post. Things went from bad to worse for the visitors when Chris Smalling’s Al-Fayha took a surprise lead just before the break through an Abdulelah Al-Amri own goal. Al-Nassr’s blunt attack struggled to find a way through the hosts' resolute defence for much of the night, leaving the league leaders on the brink of a costly defeat.
Jesus plays down Ronaldo injury concerns
Speaking to the media following the final whistle, Jesus was adamant that Ronaldo’s exit was a precautionary measure rather than a response to a major tear or strain. The veteran coach explained that the decision to hook his star man was based on managing his workload during a high-intensity period of the season, stating in his post-match press conference: "He felt muscular fatigue. After we made it 2-1, I didn't want to risk it and I replaced him. The medical department will assess his condition, but what he felt was just muscle fatigue."
Second-half turnaround
The manager’s tactical reading of the game proved inspired as Al-Nassr finally broke Al-Fayha’s resistance in the 72nd minute through Sadio Mane. Shortly after, Joao Felix’s effort ricocheted in off the goalkeeper to complete the comeback, before Abdullah Al-Hamdan compounded the hosts' misery with a third goal. Jesus noted that he had anticipated the hosts would flag physically as the clock ticked down. "It was an important victory. The game was difficult, as I warned the players before. In the second half, we made things easier for ourselves and managed to turn the result around."
The manager’s bench played a pivotal role in securing the three points, with substitutes making a tangible impact on the proceedings.
"I knew that Al-Fayha would enter the second half with less physical capacity and would not be able to keep up with us. That’s what we exploited in the best way," he revealed. "As a coach, my job is to read the details of the game with precision and make the right substitutions at the right time. But that also requires having players who can decide the game and make the difference."
Saudi title race heats up
The victory puts Al-Nassr two points above Al-Ahli in the Saudi Pro League standings, with Al-Hilal trailing by one more point, although the fitness of the former Real Madrid star will continue to be monitored closely ahead of their upcoming fixtures. While Ronaldo's failure to convert from the spot provided a rare moment of vulnerability, the team's ability to secure the win in his absence for the final minutes suggests a growing maturity within the squad as they pursue silverware on multiple fronts this season.
