'Play cards and have a beer' - Cristiano Ronaldo's strict regime questioned by Eden Hazard as he defends 'lazy' lifestyle which saw him arrive at Real Madrid overweight

Hazard arrived at Real Madrid a stone overweight
Admitted that he was lazy
But questioned Ronaldo's strict fitness regime