Cristiano Ronaldo & Ivan Toney lead nominees for Saudi Pro League Player of the Season

Cristiano Ronaldo remains the standard-bearer for Al Nassr as they pursue domestic glory. The veteran has netted 26 goals this season, recently becoming just the third player in the modern era to score 100 goals in the Pro League. Earning seven Man of the Match awards, Ronaldo is seen as the frontrunner for the Player of the Season gong.

Crucially, he needs a final day victory to claim his first major trophy for Al-Nassr since he joined on January 1, 2023. He is joined among the nominees by team-mate Joao Felix, who has enjoyed a stunning debut season at the club. Earning a record three hat-tricks for a registered midfielder, Felix also leads the assist charts with 12 and sits joint-second in goal contributions.



