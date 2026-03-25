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Revealed: Cristian Romero release clause that could see him leave Tottenham for two specific clubs as Atletico Madrid consider new summer bid
The secret clause favouring La Liga giants
Despite being the subject of intense interest from Atletico Madrid last summer, Romero ultimately opted to commit to a new Tottenham contract in August. This came after the Atletico sporting directorate declined to meet the £46 million (€55m) asking price that Spurs were willing to negotiate at the time. To protect their asset, the London club handed their captain a lucrative new deal running until 2029, making him the cornerstone of their Champions League project.
Although Romero extended his commitment, the World Cup winner ensured he kept his options open regarding a move to Spain. The central defender reportedly included a specific release clause in his new agreement that is only applicable to three clubs: Atletico Madrid, Real Madrid, and Barcelona.
According to reports from MARCAand TyCSports, while his general valuation is estimated by Spurs at around €70 million, this special "preferential" clause allows the Spanish trio to secure his services for a fixed fee of €60m. It is a clear nod from the player to his suitors in La Liga, particularly Atleti.
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Atletico persist in Romero pursuit
The Colchoneros’ sporting department, now moving into Mateu Alemany, has never truly cooled its interest in the 27-year-old. Diego Simeone remains a vocal admirer of his compatriot, famously praising Romero's leadership and technical growth following a recent Champions League clash in London.
Romero himself has done little to dismiss the links, maintaining a close relationship with the numerous Argentines currently in the Atletico squad. During recent European fixtures, he was observed spending time with international teammates and refrained from making definitive statements about his long-term future at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium when questioned by the media.
Spurs' precarious position and United interest
The landscape for Romero’s future could shift dramatically based on Tottenham’s domestic performance. Currently hovering just a single point above the relegation zone, a shock drop to the Championship would almost certainly force an exodus of the club's star names, with Romero leading the departures.
However, Atletico will not have a free run at the former Atalanta man. Manchester United are also monitoring the situation closely and could provide stiff competition if they decide to match the financial demands of the player's current lucrative contract. The looming World Cup in July also presents a risk for interested buyers, as another standout tournament could see his market value escalate beyond the current clause structure.
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Strategic planning under Mateu Alemany
With the summer window approaching, the task of navigating this complex deal falls to Alemany. The executive must weigh up whether to trigger the €60m clause immediately or attempt to negotiate a lower fee, especially if Tottenham’s sporting situation continues to deteriorate.
The financial commitment is significant, and Romero’s current salary at Spurs is described as substantial, meaning Atletico would need to balance their wage bill to accommodate the Argentine. Nevertheless, the defender’s specific La Liga clause remains the most viable path for Simeone to finally land his dream defensive reinforcement.