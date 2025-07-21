Cristhian Mosquera Arsenal GFXGetty/GOAL
Aditya Gokhale

Where is Cristhian Mosquera?! Why Arsenal still haven't announced signing of Valencia centre-back as mystery surrounds medical issues

Arsenal agreed a deal with Valencia for Cristhian Mosquera almost ten days ago, but the transfer has yet to be officially announced. The 21-year-old defender travelled to London, and even gave a welcome interview. However, he has been left out of the Gunners' Asia tour squad, raising questions over a delay that remains shrouded in secrecy.

  • Arsenal agree deal with Valencia for Cristhian Mosquera
  • Defender skipped Asia tour, despite London media appearance
  • Transfer delay sparks speculation over hidden medical concerns
