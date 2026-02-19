'Crazy' Tottenham star is singled out as an 'easy target' for opponents as ex-Spurs striker explains major reason for his old side's struggles

Romero, who fills the armband for Spurs, has made more unfortunate headlines this season. He openly criticised the team’s recruitment policy following a 2-2 draw with Manchester City that saw him take to the field despite feeling unwell. He posted on social media after that contest: “I wanted to be available to help them even though I wasn’t feeling well, especially as we had only 11 players available – unbelievable but true and disgraceful.”

In Tottenham’s following fixture, Romero picked up a red card during a clash with Manchester United at Old Trafford. That dismissal proved costly as Spurs slipped to a 2-0 defeat. Danish coach Thomas Frank lasted just one more game - a loss to Newcastle - before being relieved of his managerial duties.

Spurs, who are now working under interim boss Igor Tudor, have slumped to 16th in the Premier League table - just five points clear of the relegation zone. Questions are being asked of whether they will be dragged into a battle for survival.