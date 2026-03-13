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Costacurta: "Inter will win the Scudetto; the defeat to Bodo was harder to take than the Derby. Milan need someone like Baresi. Bastoni? Let’s leave him alone – he has to get us to the World Cup."

Comments made during an event regarding the current state of the league and the teams involved in the title race.

Alessandro Costacurta, a former Milan defender and now a pundit for Sky Sport, spoke to the media present during the opening day of the 2026 World Legends Padel Tour in Milan.

Below are all his comments regarding Serie A, the Scudetto battle between Inter and Milan, and Bastoni’s current form, as reported by our colleagues at MilanNews.

  • IS THE CHAMPIONSHIP BACK ON?

    "No, I reckon Inter will win the Scudetto. We’ve already got a match to see if the Nerazzurri have bounced back from the Derby and their elimination by Bodo, which really knocked their morale and also had an impact on the Derby. Let’s see what happens against Atalanta: it’ll be a great clash between two sides who need to bounce back. I think they’ve been focused on winning something right from the start; last year they had a brilliant season but then won nothing. They’ve set their sights straight away on the most important objective, which is the Scudetto.”

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  • ALLEGRI'S WORK

    He also had a few words to say about Massimiliano Allegri’s work: “I think he’s up to the job: against some of the big sides, they’ve been rewarded for their focus, but they’ve picked up too few points against the smaller teams. This shows there’s a mental issue to be resolved: not losing concentration. Being at a big club also means having the privilege of understanding that you have to be the best in every match: once they grasp this, Milan will grow and be able to challenge for the Scudetto."

  • Modrić and Rabiot

    "Modric and Rabiot have transformed this team: they are the best players in the league, alongside Lautaro and Nico Paz. They have transformed the team’s mentality. Max Allegri said straight after the first defeat that the team wasn’t sensing the danger: and it’s something that seems simple, but I played in a team where Maldini and Tassotti always understood that if they let the opposition cross the ball, Baresi and I – who weren’t exactly giants – could be in trouble. When a teammate senses that, you’re halfway there.”

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  • WHAT SHOULD MILAN FOCUS ON THIS SUMMER?

    There is also some advice regarding the Rossoneri’s potential summer transfer window: “The attack has been the biggest disappointment: there are no other issues in that team. It’s a team that needs to solve the Leao puzzle, try to find someone who can be a focal point up front: beyond that, I don’t see any other problems, perhaps a centre-back in the mould of Baresi…”

  • STICKS

    Finally, a comment on what Bastoni is going through:"It’s always been like this. When someone makes a gesture like that, the audience reacts however they see fit. He apologised and realised his mistake – I liked that about him – but the audience... They boo the big stars at La Scala, eh! Bastoni’s was a message; he apologised: we’ve all made mistakes, and it annoys me when people point the finger as if there were some angel who’s never made a mistake. But the crowd is the crowd: when someone does something like that, boos are to be expected. But honestly, it seems to me he’s getting through it quite well… The one thing Bastoni wouldn’t want right now is a fair play award or something like that. The less said about it, the better it is for him to make the national team: in my opinion it’s nonsense, but not for Bastoni… Let’s leave him in peace – he’s got to take us to the World Cup.”

Serie A
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Inter
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Atalanta crest
Atalanta
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Serie A
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Lazio
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AC Milan crest
AC Milan
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