Cosafa Cup: Kenya’s Emerging Stars shock 10-man defending champions Zambia in Group B clash

Muzi Ntombela/BackpagePix/Cosafa MediaCeline AbrahamsCosafa Cup: Kenya’s Emerging Stars shock 10-man defending champions Zambia in Group B clashCOSAFA CupZambia vs KenyaZambiaKenyaZambia vs ZimbabweZimbabweKenya vs ComorosComorosThe guest nation started their Cosafa Cup tournament with a 2-0 win over Chipolopolo at Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium on Thursday evening.Article continues belowArticle continues belowArticle continues belowKenya score two goals in the first halfZambia try to claw their way backHowever, the guest nation secured a 2-0 winArticle continues below