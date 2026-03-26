Momo Salah’s departure from Liverpool inevitably raises a number of questions about the Egyptian star’s future, as he still has a promising career ahead of him. Where might he go? Broadly speaking, the most likely options are the US to the west and Saudi Arabia to the east, with the latter currently looking the most promising.

Corriere dello Sport explains that the clubs most active ahead of the summer transfer window are Al-Hilal, managed by Simone Inzaghi, Al Qadsiah, home to striker Mateo Retegui, and Al-Ittihad, led by former Milan coach Sergio Conceiçao. The latter club is said to be particularly serious and has a two-year deal worth €100 million ready. However, should Salah arrive, it would necessitate a departure: Moussa Diaby is back in the frame for Inter, a name also linked with the club during the last winter transfer window.