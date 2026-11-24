Rumors of the Copa America returning stateside have been swirling for months, and those rumors were confirmed on Tuesday with a joint announcement from the North and South American federations. As part of an extension of CONCACAF and CONMEBOL's strategic partnership, the two federations will continue to build on a collaboration that began in 2023, headlined by the organizing of the 2028 tournament in the U.S.

The tournament will be the 49th edition of the Copa America and will be played between June 9 and July 9 of that summer. It will feature 16 teams in total, including 10 from CONMEBOL and 6 from CONCACAF. The CONCACAF representatives will qualify through the Gold Cup, which is set to be played next summer.