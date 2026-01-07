'Continue our process' - USWNT headline 11th SheBelieves Cup as CONCACAF and CONMEBOL collide

The U.S. Women's National Team headline the 11th edition of the SheBelieves Cup, which returns this March with a top-tier international field that also includes Canada, Colombia, and Argentina.

The four-team tournament will be staged across three U.S. cities. Play opens March 1 at GEODIS Park in Nashville, Tenn., before moving to ScottsMiracle-Gro Field in Columbus, Ohio, on March 4. The tournament concludes March 7 with the finale at Sports Illustrated Stadium in Harrison, N.J.

The USWNT enter as the competition’s most decorated side, having won seven SheBelieves Cup titles overall. Their run of five consecutive championships ended in 2025, when Japan snapped the streak. Colombia will make their second appearance in the tournament, Canada their fourth, while Argentina return for just the second time after finishing fourth in 2021.