AFP
Conor Gallagher takes aim at ex-Tottenham manager and opens up on 'really tough' period as fans turned against him
Midfielder overcomes turbulent start
Gallagher endured a highly unstable transitional period after completing a £35 million transfer to the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium. The former Chelsea man was originally signed by Thomas Frank, but he managed just five appearances under the Dane before the manager was swiftly sacked. His successor, Igor Tudor, heavily restricted the midfielder's minutes, limiting him to a mere six appearances during a short, uninspiring tenure that left Gallagher short on match fitness and confidence.
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Tough times under previous regimes
The engine room operator candidly detailed the isolation and sporting rejection he experienced during the continuous disruptions. Revealing the emotional toll of peripheral status before a tactical shift, Gallagher told Sky Sports: "I’ve not really been able to speak to anyone in the last few months. It’s obviously been really tough times for me and the team and I’ve just been so focused on trying to improve to help the team as much as I can. I was low on confidence, the last manager wasn’t having me, the fans didn’t think I was any good."
Resilience sparks North London revival
Despite the intense alienation felt under Tudor's short stewardship, the midfielder focused heavily on his mental resilience to win back the disillusioned home support. He added: "I mentally dealt with that really well. I knew I could come back and show the fans what I can really do. Hopefully it’s only the start because I’ve got so much to give and looking forward to building an even better connection with our fans."
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De Zerbi unlocks attacking potential
De Zerbi has completely transformed Gallagher's fortunes, showing absolute trust by starting him in every single match of his tenure so far. The Italian manager successfully deployed him in an advanced No.10 role across the last five games, perfectly offsetting creativity deficits caused by injuries to James Maddison and Xavi Simons. Having recently struck the decisive winner against Aston Villa, Gallagher enters the summer with the chance to recharge after not being selected in England's World Cup squad.