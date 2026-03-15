Como v Roma: CM’s player ratings: Diao turns the game around, Douvikas ruthless. Koné below par

Butez 6 – He was rarely called into action in the first half, apart from coming off his line to deal with a cross from Pellegrini. There was little he could do about the penalty converted by Malen.

Ramon 6.5 – He pushed forward constantly down the wing and posed a constant threat in attack, so much so that Gasperini asked Wesley to mark him closely. Just before half-time, he came close to equalising with a great chance. In the second half, he remained one of the standout performers.

Diego Carlos 6.5 – He conceded a penalty to El Shaarawy, but otherwise made few mistakes and redeemed himself by scoring the decisive goal.

Kempf 6 – In the first half, Roma created little and he controlled the Giallorossi’s attacks well.

(from 46’ Douvikas 7: the decision to play without a centre-forward lasted only one half. He came on and found the equaliser in under a quarter of an hour).

Smolcic 6 – Plays with focus and without any mistakes throughout the match.

Sergi Roberto 5 – A serious mistake in the 6th minute: he misplaced a pass to Diego Carlos and, in an attempt to beat El Shaarawy to the ball, conceded a penalty. Wesley then denied him a potential equaliser with a superb save. In the first half, he was notable mainly for his squabbles with Mancini and Malen.

(from 46’ Diao 7: unstoppable for the Roma defence. His introduction changed the game and also led to Wesley’s sending-off).

Da Cunha 6.5 – A dynamic and unpredictable player, useful both in attack and in defence. He also hit the crossbar late on.

(from 86’ Van der Brent N/A).

Valle 7 – Whenever he pushes forward, he creates danger. In the first half, he tested Svilar and shortly afterwards delivered a perfect cross for Sergi Roberto, which was intercepted by Wesley. He then provided the decisive assist for Douvikas.

Caqueret 6 – He opened the match with the first shot of the game following a fine move by Como, but El Shaarawy managed to block it. He nevertheless played a tidy game without giving away any clues.

(from 67’ Perrone: brings balance to the midfield).

Baturina 6.5 – Started on the right and then moved to the left. Always difficult for opponents to read, he created several opportunities. In the 70th minute, however, he squandered the chance to make it 2-1.

Nico Paz 6.5 – Gradually got into the game. In the 15th minute, he had a great chance following a mistake by Koné, but Svilar denied him the goal. Towards the end of the first half, he squandered a chance to equalise. He remained a constant threat to the Roma defence, however.

(from 77’ Rodriguez n/a).

Manager: Fabregas 7 – Como put in a brilliant, attacking performance. Despite going behind early on, they managed to fight back and their fourth-place finish is fully deserved.