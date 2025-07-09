Como eye move for Dele Alli's former Tottenham team-mate as Cesc Fabregas' side aim to bolster defence ahead of start of Serie A season
Como are eyeing a move for Dele Alli's former Tottenham team-mate Davinson Sanchez as Cesc Fabregas looks to bolster his squad ahead of the 2025-26 Serie A season. Sanchez, who joined Spurs in 2017, played alongside Dele for four-and-a-half years before the English midfielder left for Everton on loan. Sanchez departed the Premier League in 2023 to join Turkish giants Galatasaray.
- Como target Dele's former Spurs colleague
- Aiming for major squad overhaul
- Fabregas has completed two signings already this summer