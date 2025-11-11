+18 | Commercial Content | T&C's Apply | Play Responsibly | Publishing Principles
Leon v Puebla - Torneo Apertura 2025 Liga MXGetty Images Sport
Alejandro Orellana

Colombia star James Rodríguez reportedly set to leave Leon, eyes move from Liga MX to MLS

James Rodríguez’s time in Mexico has come to an end. After months of speculation, the Colombian star will not continue with Club León, becoming a free agent once his contract expires in December. Despite rumored interest from top Liga MX clubs, multiple reports suggest that the 34-year-old midfielder is preparing to take his talents to MLS.

  • Leon v Puebla - Torneo Apertura 2025 Liga MXGetty Images Sport

    James Rodríguez will reportedly leave León

    James Rodríguez’s short but eventful spell in Liga MX appears to be over. According to Fabrizio Romano, the Colombian international will part ways with Club León after the Apertura 2025 season, officially becoming a free agent at the end of the year.

    The former Real Madrid and Bayern Munich midfielder joined La Fiera in January 2025, hoping to help the team make a deep run domestically and feature in the Club World Cup. However, León endured a disappointing campaign, finishing 17th in the Apertura standings - a result that effectively sealed James’ exit.

    • Advertisement
  • Leon v Puebla - Torneo Apertura 2025 Liga MXGetty Images Sport

    James by the numbers

    In 34 appearances across all competitions, the 34-year-old recorded nine goals and five assists, showing flashes of brilliance but struggling to lift a team that never found consistency.
  • America v Leon - Torneo Apertura 2025 Liga MXGetty Images Sport

    MLS move appears most likely

    While clubs like Tigres and Monterrey have reportedly shown interest, along with América, Toluca, and Cruz Azul, sources indicate that James is leaning toward a move to MLS. According to Fox Sportshe could join an Eastern Conference team once his contract with León officially expires on Dec. 31.

  • Atlas v Leon - Torneo Apertura 2025 Liga MXGetty Images Sport

    On the move again

    This marks the third time in James’ career that he leaves a club as a free agent, after previous exits from Olympiacos and São Paulo. For the Colombian, the United States may now represent not just a new challenge - but possibly the final chapter of a glittering, globe-trotting career.