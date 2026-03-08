Goal.com
Live
Bolivia v Colombia - FIFA World Cup 2026 QualifierGetty Images Sport
Mitchell Fretton

Colombia squad World Cup 2026: Which players will make it to the showpiece in USA, Mexico and Canada?

All you need to know about Colombia's squad for the 2026 FIFA World Cup

Colombia arrive at the 2026 World Cup as one of the dark horses, having excelled under head coach Nestor Lorenzo in the last two years. The South American powerhouses matched Brazil, Uruguay and Paraguay in the CONMEBOL qualifying group, finishing third behind Ecuador and Argentina - and grabbing one of the six guaranteed spots. 

Up until the 2024 Copa America final, Los Cafeteros were unbeaten in 28 games under Lorenzo and have enjoyed a serious revival since the 2022 tournament in Qatar. Colombia failed to qualify four years ago, so an inquest was launched and branded 'Fútbol con futuro' ('Football with a Future'). The focus was on pouring resources into the national team setup to restore quality on the pitch and make them a competitive force once again.

It has been 16 years since James Rodriguez's breakout year in South Africa, but the 34-year-old is still alive and kicking with one thing on his mind, winning the World Cup. With some of the talent now surrounding him, there is certainly a keen intrigue over what this squad can achieve. Forming part of Group K in the USA, Canada and Mexico, Colombia will face the legendary Cristiano Ronaldo and Portugal, alongside Uzbekistan and a play-off opponent.

Teams have until May 11 to submit their official list to FIFA, giving every national team head coach a bit more time to assess their available players and decide who to take Stateside. But who will be key to helping Colombia compete for the biggest trophy on the planet? GOAL takes a look at the pool of talent they have ahead of the World Cup.

  • Colombia v Peru - FIFA World Cup 2026 QualifierGetty Images Sport

    Goalkeepers

    Experience is the theme in Colombia's goalkeeping department. In their last squad of 2025, all three named stoppers were over the age of 30. 

    That includes 37-year-old David Ospina, who has held out for one last major tournament, and currently plays for Atletico Nacional. His inclusion in the squad will provide some much-needed leadership at a major tournament, but it will be Alvaro Montero who likely gets the nod to start in between the sticks.

    Camilo Vargas would also be keen for some minutes before he retires, but like Ospina, he is a likely piece of the moral support puzzle as Colombia look to restore their reputation on the world stage.

    PlayerClub
    Alvaro MonteroCA Velez Sarsfield
    Camilo VargasAtlas Guadalajara
    David OspinaAtletico Nacional
    Devis VasquezRoma
    • Advertisement
  • Mexico v Colombia - International FriendlyGetty Images Sport

    Defenders

    Fans will recognise plenty of household names in Colombia's defensive ranks, with several players arriving having experience in Europe's top leagues.

    Davinson Sanchez has been a stalwart in Galatasaray's backline and was previously a key figure at Tottenham before his move to the Super Lig.

    Former Everton man Yerry Mina was once a powerhouse at Everton, and the 31-year-old is now settled in at Italian side Cagliari. 

    Daniel Munoz has been a star at Crystal Palace under Oliver Glasner, and was a big help in the club winning the FA Cup in 2025. His role will be key in both an attacking and defensive sense, as Colombia look to utilise their width and suffocate their opponents.

    PlayerClub
    Jhon LucumiBologna
    Davinson SanchezGalatasaray
    Carlos CuestaVasco da Gama
    Yerry MinaCagliari
    Alvaro AnguloUNAM Pumas
    Johan MojicaRCD Mallorca
    Daniel MunozCrystal Palace
    Santiago AriasCA Independiente
    Yeimar Gomez AndradeSeattle Sounders FC
    Deiver MachadoRC Lens
    Juan David CabalJuventus
    William TesilloAtletico Nacional
    Frank FabraBoca Juniors
    Yerson MosqueraWolves
    Jhonan RomanaSan Lorenzo
    Daniel BocanegraAmerica de Cali
  • James RodriguezGetty Images

    Midfielders

    Captain Rodriguez will lead by example from midfield at the World Cup, and the Minnesota United man will have plenty of experience playing Stateside when the tournament eventually gets underway. The ex-Real Madrid star made the switch to MLS at the start of February, with the league picking up another big name alongside the likes of Heung-Min Son, Lionel Messi and Luis Suarez.

    But the former Bayern Munich man will be joined by some more impressive talent. Richard Rios made the switch from South America to Portugal and joined Benfica last year, where he has since progressed even further and will likely be one of Colombia's most dangerous tools at the World Cup. 

    Munoz's Palace team-mate Jefferson Lerma is also still performing at a high level, and will provide some solid defensive work in the middle of the park. 

    Kevin Castano brings plenty of technical quality, as does Jhon Arias of Wolves, who may be deployed more centrally rather than on the wing, with Colombia already packing a punch in those areas.

    PlayerClub
    Richard RiosBenfica
    Jefferson LermaCrystal Palace
    Kevin CastanoRiver Plate
    Gustavo PuertaRacing Santander
    Juan PortillaClub Athletico Paranaense
    Jorge CarrascalFlamengo
    James RodriguezMinnesota United
    Jhon AriasWolves
    Yaser AsprillaGirona
    Juan QuinteroRiver Plate
    Mateus UribeAtletico Nacional
    Nelson DeossaReal Betis
    Eduard Atuesta Orlando City
    Edwin CardonaAtletico Nacional
    Daniel CatanoBolivar
    Jorman CampuzanoAtletico Nacional
    Sebastian PedrozaAl Okhdood
      

    • ENJOYED THIS STORY?

    Add GOAL.com as a preferred source on Google to see more of our reporting

  • Luis Diaz Colombia 2025Getty Images

    Attackers

    If Colombia's squad does not already excite you, their forward line certainly will. Spearheaded by Bayern Munich star Luis Diaz, Los Cafeteros have enough attacking firepower to trouble any team in the world. Diaz's Bayern career has been a roaring success so far. The ex-Liverpool winger has over 20 goal contributions in the Bundesliga this season, and is on course to win a haul of silverware in Germany.

    Torino's Duvan Zapata is a lethal goalscorer who will be hoping for his shot at the World Cup, although he will have to keep former Aston Villa striker Jhon Duran out of the team, with the forward now playing his football at Zenit after a spell in Saudi Arabia.

    Yaser Asprilla of Galatasaray will have the approval of his international team-mate Sanchez. The 22-year-old has been a revelation in Turkey, but this tournament may come too early for him to make a real impact. Luis Suarez could be the pick of the bunch for Lorenzo. The Sporting striker is in the form of his life and has made a habit of firing in goals every week for the Portuguese side.

    From a more experienced perspective, Jhon Cordoba will be hoping to earn a spot in the squad, as will Rafel Borre. 

    PlayerClub
    Luis DiazBayern Munich
    Andres GomezVasco da Gama
    Johan CarboneroSport Club Internacional
    John AriasPalmeiras
    Yaser AsprillaGalatasaray
    Luis SuarezSporting
    Jhon CordobaFC Krasnodar
    Rafael BorreSport Club Internacional
    Duvan ZapataTorino
    Jhon DuranZenit St. Petersburg
    CuchoReal Betis
    Cristian ArangoSan Jose Earthquakes
    Juan CuadradoPisa
    Miguel Borja River Plate
    Luis MurielOrlando City
    Jaminton CampazRosario Central
    Sebastian VillaIndependiente Rivadavia
    Alfredo MorelosAtletico Nacional
    Dayro MorenoCaldas
  • Colombia v Paraguay - FIFA World Cup 2026 QualifierGetty Images Sport

    Colombia's star players

    There is no shortage of star quality in Colombia. From defence to attack, they have game changers in every position. At the back, Daniel Munoz's crossing ability will be key to unlocking any stubborn defences, while Davinson Sanchez's pace and tackling will also prove crucial.

    In midfield, Richard Rios will finally have the chance to show the world what he can do, with the assurance of Jefferson Lerma alongside him to sweep up any loose balls. James Rodriguez may not be in his prime anymore, but his country will still be relying on him to lead by example and come up with a few more moments of magic in what is likely his last World Cup.

    But the attack is where Colombia will be most dangerous. Luis Diaz will strike fear into the heart of any defender he faces, with Jhon Duran ready to pounce on any opportunity to put the ball into the back of the net.

  • Colombia v Chile - FIFA World Cup 2026 QualifierGetty Images Sport

    Predicted Colombia starting XI for World Cup 2026

    Attack is the best form of defence, and Colombia are expected to prioritise quality over brute force in their World Cup squad. 

    Montero's spot in goal is nailed on, with Sanchez and Munoz certain to line up at the back. In midfield, Rios, Lerma and Arias are the likely starting trio, with Lorenzo finding a perfect balance of technicians and anchors in the middle. 

    At the top of the pitch, Diaz, Rodriguez and Duran all have the quality to win games on their own, so combining them together in a front three is the best way forward for Colombia. 

    Predicted Colombia starting XI (4-1-2-3): Montero, Munoz, Lucumi, Lerma, Sanchez; Lerma, Rios, Arias; Rodriguez, Duran, Diaz

Friendlies
Croatia crest
Croatia
CRO
Colombia crest
Colombia
COL
0