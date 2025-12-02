Cole Palmer return confirmed! Chelsea boss Enzo Maresca reveals England star will make long-awaited comeback at Leeds

Maresca told reporters:"He is available. The last game he was on the bench. For sure with the players was more complicated for Cole because now he needs to come back in terms of fitness condition. He is available, he can start the game.

"The idea of the game is to start giving minutes until he can play 90 minutes."

Maresca has also confirmed that he is facing a "complicated" decision over Reece James' selection, adding: "It's complicated. I would like to start him, but we need to do the right thing."

Asked if he can play in midfield, he said: "I think he can play in both positions. He has been full-back all his life. He also has played as a midfielder. But I think he can be good in both positions. When we decide for him as a midfielder, most of the time it's also when we want physicality in terms of midfielders, when we face some teams that are strong in the middle. So it depends a little bit on the game plan. But as you said, he's doing very well in both positions."

