Cole Palmer sends out brutal three-word message as Chelsea star revels in Club World Cup triumph over PSG
Cole Palmer has made a bold statement after inspiring Chelsea to a stunning 3-0 victory over Paris Saint-Germain in the Club World Cup final. The 23-year-old England international scored twice and assisted once as the Blues silenced critics and lifted their second trophy of the season to add to their Europa Conference League win earlier in the season.
- Palmer posts “Doubt us now” after Club World Cup win
- Scored twice and assisted Joao Pedro in 3-0 victory
- Chelsea lift second trophy after dominant PSG performance