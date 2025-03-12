Club World Cup trophy: Everything you need to know about FIFA's innovative new tournament award

From the intricate engravings to materials used, the inspiration behind the design, and who made the trophy for the new tournament.

The 2025 FIFA Club World Cup will be like none other in its revamped format for the second time in the 25 years of the tournament's history, along with a trophy that has its own significance both in terms of value and design aspects.

It will be the first 32-team Club World Cup that will be staged in the United States from June 14 and subsequently held once every four years in line with every ensuing World Cup tournament.

An exact replica of the official Club World Cup trophy with special engravings of their victory will be handed out to the winners, but what is more interesting is that the new trophy could stay the same for generations to come. GOAL has more...