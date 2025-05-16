“You can never count [Club] América out,” — Henry Martín after 1–0 first leg semifinal Liguilla loss vs. Cruz Azul
The semifinal will be decided in the return leg this Sunday at the Estadio Ciudad de los Deportes, where América will host Cruz Azul.
- Cruz Azul edged Club América 1-0 in the first leg of the Clausura 2025 semifinal
- Ignacio Rivero scored for La Máquina
- André Jardine was sent off for protesting the referee’s decisions