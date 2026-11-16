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Why Claude Makelele is the GOAT of holding midfielders - with ex-PSG star picking Chelsea & Barcelona aces among top three for that position at present
How title-winning Makelele rose to prominence
Coaches throughout history have sought to find key individual cogs in their respective engine rooms that allow the collective motor to tick over without stalling. Said figures may not always dominate the headlines, as they sail under the radar somewhat, but their value to the cause can never be ignored or understated.
It is those that are prepared to sit and put out fires in the middle of any given park that help to ease pressure on defensive units and allow attacking flair to prosper. They are the archetypal ‘get it and give it’ performers that take on unsung hero status.
Throughout the 1990s, Makelele helped water-carrying midfielders to step into a spotlight of their own. Having burst onto the scene in his homeland with Nantes and Marseille, a productive stint in Spain saw him pass through Celta Vigo before becoming a La Liga and Champions League title winner in Madrid.
A couple of Premier League crowns were captured at Chelsea, alongside three domestic cup triumphs, while gracing another elite European final while working under Jose Mourinho and Co.
He was not selected in France’s World Cup-winning squad of 1998, as national team captain Didier Deschamps dominated his position of choice, but did earn 71 caps for Les Bleus and is widely credited with making the holding midfield berth as fashionable as it is today.
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French icon remains the holding midfield GOAT
Asked if Makelele remains the greatest exponent of that position, Mulumbu - who was speaking in association with Parimatch Online Casino - told GOAL: “He's definitely the greatest because if you see the way he played when he was at Celta Vigo and after that at Real Madrid, I think he defined the new generation of holding midfielders. When you see the best that has arisen right now, you can mention Rodri, you can mention Vitinha. They all do similar things to Makelele.
“Back in the day and before Makelele, the holding midfielder was just a player who was there to defend. Now you can see tactically and even with the skill he had, he added a new generation of football. So definitely he's the greatest I've played with and the greatest I've seen.”
Top three holding midfielders in 2026
Most successful teams in modern football have someone positioned in front of their defence that helps to tie all three thirds of the field together. They can tackle, pass and chip in with the odd important goal or two.
Casemiro and N’Golo Kante have earned plaudits aplenty while savouring Champions League and World Cup glory, while Spain international Rodri became a Ballon d’Or winner in 2024.
Asked to name his favourite holding midfielders of the present day, Mulumbu said: “I think my top three will be with Pedri, Vitinha and Caicedo. The difference with those three, they have a big impact on their team. When they don't play, you can feel it. You can see that something is missing.
“This is the most important link in the team in this new generation. To have a holding midfielder that can obviously defend and break the line at the same time and add some goals. I think those three are doing it very well. But [Declan] Rice as well can be in this conversation.”
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Teams prepared to pay £100m-plus in order to fill key position
Ecuadorian star Caicedo joined Chelsea in a deal that could be worth £115 million ($152m), which goes to show how highly regarded holding midfielders are, while Rice moved to Arsenal in a nine-figure deal - but has become more of a No.8 than a No.6 at Emirates Stadium.
Barcelona schemer Pedri is a World Cup winner with Spain, while Vitinha has won back-to-back Champions League titles with PSG. They boast loyal legions of followers across the globe, but are all following in the illustrious footsteps of trendsetter Makelele.
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