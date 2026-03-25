Christian Pulisic is in, but who joins him? Predicting the USMNT starting XI vs. Belgium

Two games and 180 minutes - that's it. That's all that's left for players to showcase themselves in a U.S. men's national team jersey before they either are or aren't awarded one for the World Cup. Pressure is high. So is tension. The U.S. is in the endgame here.

The natural side effect of that, though, is that there are now a finite number of opportunities to hand out. There will be rotations through these two games, for sure, but not every player will get a real, meaningful chance to showcase their abilities. Decisions will have to be made and certain positions and players will need to be prioritized. That's just the reality of where we're at.

So, for this first game against Belgium, what does Mauricio Pochettino go with? He could use this game as a chance to test what he currently sees as his very best lineup, the one that he'll lean on this summer. He's said that, in his eyes, the World Cup begins now, and that would be one way to reiterate that fact. The other option, of course, is to give some fringe players a chance to play themselves into that lineup or perhaps even onto the roster. There are battles ongoing all over the depth chart, and all of them will be resolved quite soon.

With that in mind, GOAL takes a look at how the U.S. could line up against Belgium...