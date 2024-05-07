Christian Pulisic AC Milan 2023-24Getty
Chris Burton

Christian Pulisic not done yet! USMNT star sends ‘finish strong’ message after posting personal bests at AC Milan

Christian PulisicUSAAC MilanSerie A

Christian Pulisic has posted personal bests at AC Milan this season, but the USMNT star is not done yet and has sent out a “finish strong” message.

  • Pulisic enjoying best season of his career
  • Milan closing in on second place Serie A finish
  • USMNT star determined to keep up pace until the end
