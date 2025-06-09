'It's p*ssing me off!' - Christian Pulisic & Co. blasted for missing international duty as USMNT legend Landon Donovan makes Cristiano Ronaldo comparison after Portugal's UEFA Nations League triumph
Landon Donovan admits the decision of Christian Pulisic and Co. to skip USMNT duty, as Cristiano Ronaldo battles away at 40, is 'p*ssing him off'.
Article continues below
Article continues below
Article continues below
- Milan forward taking summer break
- Questions asked of that decision
- CR7 still winning trophies at 40