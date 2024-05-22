Christian Pulisic explains why AC Milan environment is the 'exact opposite' to Chelsea as USMNT star admits to 'suffering' at Stamford Bridge - but gives himself a modest rating after impressive debut season in Serie A Christian PulisicUSAAC MilanChelseaTransfersSerie APremier League

Christian Pulisic says the "trusting" environment at AC Milan is the "exact opposite" to Chelsea, while giving himself a modest rating for the season.