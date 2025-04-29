The chosen one! Real Madrid make William Saliba their top transfer target for summer rebuild after starring in Arsenal's Champions League triumph over Los Blancos
Real Madrid want William Saliba to lead their summer rebuild after a disappointing season, according to a report.
- Saliba wanted by Real Madrid in summer transfer
- Frenchman has become one of world's best centre-backs
- Doubts over Antonio Rudiger and David Alaba's futures